Sam Reinhart with a Spectacular Goal from Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
The Bears will turn to their undrafted rookie for at least one more start.
Thursday’s clash of last-place teams may be the least appealing primetime matchup of the NFL season. It’s also in some ways the biggest remaining game for the Chicago Bears.
If Jake Paul really wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, he took a step in the right direction Wednesday.
Let's recap what we know about how the most interesting man in baseball will make the biggest decision of his career.
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
Panthers coach Frank Reich says there's a possibility that the newly added linebacker plays against Bears.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Hayes is a savvy coach, but also a potential disruptor who’ll soon take charge of a U.S. women's national team that desperately needs disrupting.