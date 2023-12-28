Sam Reinhart with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/27/2023
Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/27/2023
The Seminoles are missing a ton of key players after going 13-0 and missing out on the College Football Playoff.
Will the Browns get another sprinkling of that old Joe Flacco magic?
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
From Sam Hinkie's Sixers to the run that united Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, these are the worst losing streaks in American pro sports history.
Sam Kerr, Lionel Messi and more provided epic moments of excitement and inspiration for soccer fans in 2023.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.