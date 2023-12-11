Sam Purcell, 2 starters expected back for Mississippi State women's basketball vs Kennesaw State

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketball is expected to have coach Sam Purcell back Monday against Kennesaw State along with starting forwards Erynn Barnum and Jessika Carter, a team spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger.

Tip-off between the Bulldogs (8-2) and Owls (3-4) is slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Purcell missed two of MSU's last three games due to an illness. He was out for Mississippi State's win against Tulsa in Texas on Nov. 26 before returning to the sideline for a Nov. 29 home loss against Miami. He was then out again for a Dec. 3 loss at Chattanooga.

MSU hasn't played since the trip to Chattanooga due to final exams.

Carter has missed the last three games due to injury. She was a preseason All-SEC second team selection after averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season. Carter is averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds through seven games this season.

Barnum, who transferred to MSU from Arkansas in the offseason, has missed the last two games. Without her, Mississippi State went 0-2 and fell out of the AP Top 25. Barnum is averaging eight points and 6.8 rebounds per game across eight games this season. She was an All-SEC second team selection last season.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

