Sam Presti finishes 2nd in 2023-24 Executive of the Year award

The NBA announced Boston Celtics’ Brad Stevens as the 2023-24 Executive of the Year award winner on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti finished second in voting.

Stevens won by a healthy margin of 101 voting points. He collected 16 first-place votes, six second-place votes and three third-place votes. Meanwhile, Presti had 47 voting points. He had four first-place votes, seven second-place votes and six third-place votes.

The full voting results can be read below:

Image

Since being named the GM in 2007, Presti has been one of the best executives in the league, turning the Thunder into a perennial contender for most of his tenure.

This past season saw the Thunder jump to the top seed with a 57-25 record. The trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams headline one of the best cores in the league. Mark Daigneault is also one of the best head coaches in the league, winning Coach of the Year.

Considering the type of success the Thunder have enjoyed this season thus far, it’s not a shocker to see Presti get recognition for the work he’s done to assemble this roster over the last few years.

The 46-year-old has set up the Thunder for another lengthy contention window with this new iteration. A first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans was the first of likely many successful playoff moments for this group.

