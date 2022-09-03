Sam Pittman understands Arkansas, and the football program is better for it

Every College Football program takes a risk when hiring a head coach. There are times when an experienced coach becomes fired after three seasons for not producing expected wins. There are also coaches that succeed at a particular program despite not having a lengthy resume.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek elected to bring sam pittman over from Georgia, despite Pittman having zero head coaching experience. No one knew what caliber of success Pittman would bring to the Razorbacks football program, but one thing that no one can deny is Pittman’s love for the University of Arkansas.

Pittman joined SEC Network’s “Marty and McGee” live from campus this morning, where he was asked about his interest in becoming Arkansas’ next head football coach in 2020. Pittman, who served as associate head coach and offensive line coach for the Razorbacks from 2013-15, jokingly said that he needed some time to think about accepting the Arkansas job.

“When (Arkansas) called me that morning and said “do you want to be the head coach at Arkansas?” I’m like… “let me think about it for a second,” Pittman said.

What helps a head coach succeed, especially in the college ranks, is being in tune with the expectations, as well as the personality of the university. Pittman grasps the concept, making him a true “Arkansas man.”

“A lot of people didn’t understand,” Pittman said. “I don’t think that I was the first guy that (Arkansas) offered the job. I know I wasn’t. But (the other candidates) don’t understand Arkansas. They would have took it if they did.”

Pittman begins year three of his tenure at Arkansas this afternoon, as the Razorbacks host Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire