Sam Pittman has thoughts on Arkansas’ reported hiring of John Calipari

Sam Pittman has some advice for Arkansas’ next basketball coach, who, by the way, is reported to be former Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Pittman didn’t confirm or deny the reports, of course, but made it clear he was quite aware his next fellow head man in the athletic department will likely be Calipari.

“Well, I live in Arkansas,” Pittman said.

Pittman reflected on his interactions with athletic director Hunter Yurachek from when Pittman ws hired by the AD back in 2019. The coach said almost everything Yurachek told him and the way Yurachek acted during that process has maintained.

“I believe in Hunter Yurachek. He’ll find the best guy. I guess according to everybody, we found him. I don’t know him well, but if he’s a good coach we probably hit a pretty good home run. Maybe hit a grand slam,” Pittman said.

Yurachek hasn’t changed in the nearly five years Pittman has been back at Arkansas. He was the Razorbacks offensive line coach under head coach Bret Bielema in the mid 2010s, though the athletic director at that time was Jeff Long.

“He’s going to tell you what needs to be done and what you’re doing well, what you need to improve on. Very direct, very honest and he stays to his word. That’s what the new basketball coach can expect,” Pittman said.

