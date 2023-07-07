Who will Sam Pittman take to SEC Media Day? Let’s look at the past

The dry season is almost over for college football fans.

Major conferences across the country begin their various media days in July and the biggest of them all, the SEC, is set to be held July 17-20 in Nashville.

The function of Media Days is basically a preview of each team’s season. Each of the 14 schools in the league will bring a head coach and he will select three of his players to join. Typically, the players are a combination of stars and seniors.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will be heading to his third such event after Media Days was cancelled in 2020 ahead of Pittman’s first season with the Razorbacks. As for who he will bring, quarterback KJ Jefferson is all but a lock, though after that, questions abound.

Running back Rocket Sanders makes the next most sense, what as the team’s most decorated player. Pittman could give a slot to an offensive lineman like Brady Latham, too, given his three years as a starter.

After two slots to offense, odds are defense would get the final one. But that’s trickier, considering Arkansas’ lack of star-power on that side. Christopher Paul is the best player, but hasn’t been a starter. Hudson Clark is the most experienced, but he’s a part-timer.

Expect Arkansas to make an announcement on which three players will join Pittman in the next week. For now, let’s look back at who the Hogs have taken in years past.

Jalen Catalon - 2022

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Bumper Pool - 2022

KJ Jefferson - 2022

Grant Morgan - 2021

Myron Cunningham - 2021

Jul 22, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Myron Cunningham talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

De'Jon Harris - 2019

Aug 31, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker De’Jon Harris (8) gets ready for the snap during the game against the Portland State Vikings at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

McTelvin Agim - 2019

Devwah Whaley - 2019

Dre Greenlaw - 2018

Hjalte Froholdt - 2018

Santos Ramirez - 2018

Sep 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw (23) celebrates making his second interception of the game with Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Santos Ramirez (9) and defensive back Kevin Richardson II (30) in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Allen - 2017

Frank Ragnow - 2017

Kevin Richardson - 2017

Jeremy Sprinkle - 2016

Brooks Ellis - 2016

Brandon Allen - 2015

Aug 30, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback brandon Allen (10) calls a play against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Keon Hatcher - 2015

Jonathan Williams - 2015

Aug 30, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Jonathan Williams (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Brey Cook - 2014

Trey Flowers - 2014

Alan Turner - 2014

Kiero Small - 2013

Travis Swanson - 2013

Chris Smith - 2013

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire