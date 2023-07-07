Who will Sam Pittman take to SEC Media Day? Let’s look at the past
E Wayne
·7 min read
The dry season is almost over for college football fans.
Major conferences across the country begin their various media days in July and the biggest of them all, the SEC, is set to be held July 17-20 in Nashville.
The function of Media Days is basically a preview of each team’s season. Each of the 14 schools in the league will bring a head coach and he will select three of his players to join. Typically, the players are a combination of stars and seniors.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will be heading to his third such event after Media Days was cancelled in 2020 ahead of Pittman’s first season with the Razorbacks. As for who he will bring, quarterback KJ Jefferson is all but a lock, though after that, questions abound.
Running back Rocket Sanders makes the next most sense, what as the team’s most decorated player. Pittman could give a slot to an offensive lineman like Brady Latham, too, given his three years as a starter.
After two slots to offense, odds are defense would get the final one. But that’s trickier, considering Arkansas’ lack of star-power on that side. Christopher Paul is the best player, but hasn’t been a starter. Hudson Clark is the most experienced, but he’s a part-timer.