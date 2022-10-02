Sam Pittman says Arkansas’ passing game needs work. Let’s examine the numbers

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said his team was too one-dimensional. The Razorbacks had just been drubbed by Alabama, 49-26.

KJ Jefferson has been a stalwart for the Razorbacks at quarterback the last season-and-a-half. But passing has never been strongest suit. He works in efficiency, with an air attack that works best set up by a strong running attack.

Arkansas has the running attack, but for whatever reason, the Hogs’ passing game has been underwhelming, thus Pittman’s remarks.

“Right now, we’re one-dimensional. We’ve got to be able to throw and catch and protect,” he said. “We can’t just turn around and hand the ball off and beat really good teams.”

Arkansas still has ninth-ranked rushing attack in FBS, averaging 232 yards per game. Even against the Crimson Tide, the Hogs went for 187 yards on the ground. It wasn’t enough.

Jefferson’s numbers are actually better through five this season than they were through five games last year. So what’s the problem? Let’s take a look at the numbers more closely.

KJ Jefferson is throwing at a higher rate

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Through five games last year, Jefferson had thrown 91 passes. This year’s he’s at 121. Arkansas isn’t a team that wants to rely on its passing game. The only time this year that the Razorbacks have truly been forced to pass was in Week 3 when they had to rally to beat Missouri State. Jefferson had 31 attempts that game.

KJ Jefferson is completing at a higher percentage

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks for an open receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The good news for Arkansas is that Jefferson is completing passes at a clip better than he was last year. He’s completed 80 of his 121 versus 54 of his 91 last year. That’s 66% to 59%.

KJ Jefferson is throwing for more yardage

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) warms up before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Through five games last year, Jefferson was tossing for 181 yards per game. So far through five this year, his total is 219 per game. But look closer, and there’s the difference.

Arkansas' big plays are lacking

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) dives for the end zone as he tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We established Jefferson is throwing for more yardage and a higher completion percentage. But his yards per attempt and per completion are both signficantly down. Look at the difference through five games, year over year:

2022: 9 yards per attempt, 13.7 per completion

2021: 10 yards per attempt, 16.8 per completion

Arkansas wide receivers

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (3) runs after a catch in the first quarter as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Darius Rush (28) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Morris: 7 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TD

Treylon Burks: 22 receptions, 383 yards, 2 TD

Warren Thompson: 7 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD

De’Vion Warren: 6 receptinos, 90 yards, 0 TD

Those were the individual totals for Arkansas’ top four wideouts through five games last year. Now check this year’s.

Jadon Haselwood: 24 receptions, 251 yards, 2 TD

Matt Landers: 17 receptions, 261 yards, 0 TD

Warren Thompson: 8 receptions, 122 yards, 2 TD

Ketron Jackson: 7 receptions, 151 yards, 2 TD

Really, there’s not a discernable difference, except in yards per catch, which tracks with the previous note. Treylon Burks was a big-play machine and no one on this year’s team comes within 100 yards of him. But the depth is far better this year, giving Jefferson more options.

Arkansas needs a playmaker

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) pushes off of a Missouri State Bears defender in the second quarter as he runs after a catch for a touchdown at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

To fix the problem, Pittman wants to throw the ball deep more often. It just isn’t working yet.

“We tried it a little bit,” he said. “We either weren’t getting open or weren’t throwing it accurately and came off the field.”

Whoever it is – Landers, Haselwood or Jackson are the most likely candidates – someone in the wide-receiving corps is going to have to establish himself as more of a downfield threat for Arkansas to take the next step offensively.

