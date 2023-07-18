Sam Pittman ranked below Hugh Freeze? You can’t be serious, 247Sports
Sam Pittman has proven his worth to the Arkansas program over the last three years. Hugh Freeze is a reclamation project.
Yet somehow, the latter, a former high-school girls basketball coach now entering his first year coaching football at Auburn, was ranked ahead of Pittman in 247Sports’ SEC coaches power rankings.
Now, Auburn folks might say “But Freeze has already coached in the SEC.” And they’d be right. He also had a 5-7 record in his last season with Ole Miss in 2016 and brought scandal NCAA sanctions to the school.
Sure, though, yeah, his four years at – checks notes – Liberty make him more viable than a man who has rebuilt Arkansas from practically scratch after his predecessor left it a shambles.
Anyway, if you’re curious how we would rate SEC’s coaches, take a look.
14. Zach Arnett, Mississippi State
Is Arnett the 14th best? Who knows. But he has to go here because this year is his first coaching a team for a full season. Everyone in the world wishes him luck, though, I promise.
13. Billy Napier, Florida
Napier was great at Louisiana, but looked out of his element with the Gators in his first season. Things don’t easier this year with a ridiculously tough schedule.
12. Hugh Freeze, Auburn
Ask yourself this: would you want Hugh Freeze to coach your program? Auburn did, apparently.
11. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
Missouri has yet to have a winning record with Drinkwitz at the helm. The Tigers also haven’t been terrible. They’ve just been, well, Mizzou.
10. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Lea has seven wins in two years at Vanderbilt. That’s more than most get at Vanderbilt in two years. He has a legitimate threat at quarterback and could have the Commodores knocking on a bowl invitation.
9. Shane Beamer, South Carolina
He will move up in these rankings as seasons progress. Guaranteed.
8. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Kiffin’s three years worth of records at Ole Miss: 5-5, 10-3, 8-5. With dynamite recruiting in tow, supposedly. He’s a good coach. Ole Miss is a good team. But maybe the hype machine is just too much.
7. Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Pittman could absolutely fall down three spots in these rankings if Arkansas struggles in 2023. And Arkansas could, what with so many losses. But if he continues to get the most out of average SEC in so many spots, he deserves No. 7.
6. Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Tennessee went 11-2 last year, turning Heupel into a star in the coaching ranks. Entering his third year in Knoxville, if he can have such a season again, he won’t be at No. 6 this time next summer.
5. Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Stoops has taken Kentucky to seven straight bowl games. Kentucky. Kentucky football. That’s wild. The Wildcats have found consistency.
4. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
College Station and the SEC has proven to be more difficult for Fisher than Tallahassee and the ACC. Fisher has a national title, but three years of underachievement at Texas A&M have the monied folks frustrated.
3. Brian Kelly, LSU
Kelly’s off-field stuff is a disaster. But this is a list about coaching that is focused on results. The man knows how to deliver those on the field, anyway. LSU is primed.
2. Kirby Smart, Georgia
Smart is 81-15 in seven seasons at the helm, with two straight national titles. Nothing more to say for the Bulldogs coach.
1. Nick Saban, Alabama
Sure, we could have been like Brad Crawford and rated the best college football coach in history as the second best coach in the SEC. But, c’mon. Let’s be serious. As long as Alabama remains a national-title contender, Saban is the king.