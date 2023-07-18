Sam Pittman ranked below Hugh Freeze? You can’t be serious, 247Sports

Sam Pittman has proven his worth to the Arkansas program over the last three years. Hugh Freeze is a reclamation project.

Yet somehow, the latter, a former high-school girls basketball coach now entering his first year coaching football at Auburn, was ranked ahead of Pittman in 247Sports’ SEC coaches power rankings.

Now, Auburn folks might say “But Freeze has already coached in the SEC.” And they’d be right. He also had a 5-7 record in his last season with Ole Miss in 2016 and brought scandal NCAA sanctions to the school.

Sure, though, yeah, his four years at – checks notes – Liberty make him more viable than a man who has rebuilt Arkansas from practically scratch after his predecessor left it a shambles.

Anyway, if you’re curious how we would rate SEC’s coaches, take a look.

14. Zach Arnett, Mississippi State

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett is presented the trophy after beating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Is Arnett the 14th best? Who knows. But he has to go here because this year is his first coaching a team for a full season. Everyone in the world wishes him luck, though, I promise.

13. Billy Napier, Florida

Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Napier was great at Louisiana, but looked out of his element with the Gators in his first season. Things don’t easier this year with a ridiculously tough schedule.

12. Hugh Freeze, Auburn

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is interviewed at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Ask yourself this: would you want Hugh Freeze to coach your program? Auburn did, apparently.

11. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri has yet to have a winning record with Drinkwitz at the helm. The Tigers also haven’t been terrible. They’ve just been, well, Mizzou.

10. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea stands on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Lea has seven wins in two years at Vanderbilt. That’s more than most get at Vanderbilt in two years. He has a legitimate threat at quarterback and could have the Commodores knocking on a bowl invitation.

9. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer runs onto the field with his players before a game against the Charlotte 49ersat Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

He will move up in these rankings as seasons progress. Guaranteed.

8. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin’s three years worth of records at Ole Miss: 5-5, 10-3, 8-5. With dynamite recruiting in tow, supposedly. He’s a good coach. Ole Miss is a good team. But maybe the hype machine is just too much.

7. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 42-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman could absolutely fall down three spots in these rankings if Arkansas struggles in 2023. And Arkansas could, what with so many losses. But if he continues to get the most out of average SEC in so many spots, he deserves No. 7.

6. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel answers questions during media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Tennessee went 11-2 last year, turning Heupel into a star in the coaching ranks. Entering his third year in Knoxville, if he can have such a season again, he won’t be at No. 6 this time next summer.

5. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Stoops has taken Kentucky to seven straight bowl games. Kentucky. Kentucky football. That’s wild. The Wildcats have found consistency.

4. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

College Station and the SEC has proven to be more difficult for Fisher than Tallahassee and the ACC. Fisher has a national title, but three years of underachievement at Texas A&M have the monied folks frustrated.

3. Brian Kelly, LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kelly’s off-field stuff is a disaster. But this is a list about coaching that is focused on results. The man knows how to deliver those on the field, anyway. LSU is primed.

2. Kirby Smart, Georgia

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game between Kent State and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Smart is 81-15 in seven seasons at the helm, with two straight national titles. Nothing more to say for the Bulldogs coach.

1. Nick Saban, Alabama

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to a CBS reporter after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, we could have been like Brad Crawford and rated the best college football coach in history as the second best coach in the SEC. But, c’mon. Let’s be serious. As long as Alabama remains a national-title contender, Saban is the king.

