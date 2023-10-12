Sam Pittman may become the rare coach who pays a contractual price for failing | Whitley

The second half of the football season has arrived. With it comes a new strain of job anxiety for two embattled coaches.

The sweaty palms belong to Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. They have contract clauses that other schools should start considering before throwing nine-figure deals at coaches.

Those contracts have buyouts that pay coaches hefty percentages of their remaining salaries even if they get fired. That’s one reason Jimbo Fisher ($76 million buyout) still has an office at Texas A&M.

Buyout percentages usually don’t change whether the coach goes 6-6 or 1-11 his final year. But Pittman and Ferentz have performance-based clauses.

Like most coaches, they get bonuses for meeting certain goals. Unlike most coaches, they give up money if they flop.

If Pittman’s winning percentage drops below .500 at Arkansas, his buyout drops from 50% to 75% of his remaining salary. That makes for a nice contractual subplot to Saturday’s game against Alabama, since a loss would drop Pittman’s below .500.

Ferentz’s case is really unique. He’s spent the past six years proving the only reason he has a job is that his father, Kirk, is Iowa’s head coach.

The Hawkeyes sputter along like a ’93 Grand Am, usually winning games by scores of 10-6. It’s so bad that Iowa amended Ferentz’s contract this season.

Iowa must average 25.0 points and win at least seven games, including postseason games. If not, Brian will be fired and presumably have to move back in with his parents.

Mrs. Ferentz might want to tidy up Brian’s old room. The Hawkeyes are averaging 21.8 points a game, and they just lost QB Cade McNamara to an ACL tear.

They are last out of 130 teams in the FBS in total offense. They are also 5-1 and could very well win the flimsy Big Ten West.

It’s conceivable that Iowa could go 10-2, win a bowl game and fire its offensive coordinator. That’s bizarre, but it’s also refreshing.

In a world where stinking at your job can get you $76 million, it’s nice when incompetence comes with a price.

Speaking of incompetent, who was the idiot who predicted Texas A&M would beat Alabama last week? Fortunately, my buyout is so large, Gannett can’t afford to fire me for poor prognosticating…

Florida at South Carolina: It feels as if the Gators haven’t won on the road since the invention of asphalt. If they can’t beat the 2-3 Gamecocks on the road, who can they beat? Florida 23-20

Georgia at Vanderbilt: It feels as if the Bulldog’s haven’t lost on the road (or anywhere else) since the invention of Kirby Smart. It’s unfathomable that the streak would end at Vandy. Georgia 37-7

Miami at North Carolina: Given the worldwide ridicule of Mario Cristobal, the week’s safest prediction is that Stupor Mario will tell his team to go into victory formation and take a knee in the final minute if that’s all it takes to win. I don’t think he’ll get that chance. North Carolina 24-17

Iowa at Wisconsin: There is a solar eclipse Saturday afternoon. Fans have been advised to wear protective glasses while watching Iowa’s offense. Wisconsin 10-6

Washington at Oregon: They’ve been playing each other since 1900, and this is supposedly the biggest game yet. The winner becomes the early favorite to win next year’s Big Ten West. Take Bo Nix and the quackers. Oregon 27-20

Missouri at Kentucky: The Wildcats can’t be as bad as they looked in that 51-13 cataclysm against Georgia last week, can they? No, but they are capable of losing to pass-happy Mizzou. Missouri 27-24

Arkansas at Alabama: Assuming he doesn’t get sacked the usual half-dozen times, Arkansas might have the better QB in KJ Jefferson. Nothing else favors the Hogs. Alabama 33-14

Solar Eclipse Trivia: There hasn’t been a coast-to-coast total eclipse since 1916, which is also the same year Vanderbilt last went into a victory formation.

Auburn at LSU: As usual, take the Tigers. As for which ones, Auburn can’t throw (where have you gone, Bo Nix?) and LSU can’t defend. Resistible force meets movable object. But the object has sizzling Jayden Daniels at quarterback. LSU 34-24

Texas A&M at Tennessee: You think Billy Napier struggles on the road? Jimbo Fisher hasn’t won in an opposing team’s stadium since Oct. 16, 2021. I could do that for a lot less than $9 million a year. Tennessee 24-21

Last week: 5-3. Season 42-18

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

