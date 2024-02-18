Sam Pittman lands a commitment from in-state linebacker

One of the thinnest groups on the Arkansas football roster heading into the 2024 season is linebacker. With Saturday’s addition, another body has been added to the room.

Little Rock Christian linebacker Preston Davis committed to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on over the weekend. He chose Arkansas as a walk-on over scholarship offers at places like Central Arkansas, Harding, Pittsburg State and others.

Davis said he picked the Razorbacks after developing relationships with defensive coaches Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson, especially, he told WholeHogSports.

“Coach (Williams) is a very enthusiastic and energetic guy, which is what you need for football, and he’s very unashamed about his faith in Jesus and the importance … to him, which is very important to me as well.”

A 5-foot-11, 210-pound linebacker, Davis had 132 tackles, including six for-loss with two sacks and a forced fumble last year. For his career, he will leave Little Rock Christian with more than 400 tackles

Arkansas lost its four primary linebacker – Chris Paul Jr., Antonio Grier, Jordan Crook and Jaheim Thomas – from last season either to exhausted eligibility or the transfer portal.

