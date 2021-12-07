Sam Pittman gets national recognition after being named AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year

Ask around the Natural State and Razorbacks fans will tell you how great a coach Sam Pittman is.

On Monday, Arkansas’ second-year head man earned some national respect, too.

Pittman was named American Football Coaches Association Region 2 Coach of the Year after leading the Razorbacks to an 8-4 record, their best in a decade, and a berth in the Outback Bowl on January 1 against Penn State.

The Razorbacks had won a total of seven games in the previous three years combined. By reaching the eight-win mark, Pittman became one of 14 SEC coaches all-time to take a team with a losing record the season before, during their two seasons and lead it to a top-10 ranking in the Associated Press Poll, something Arkansas achieved after starting the year 4-0 with a win over Texas A&M in Week 4.

Arkansas finished third in the SEC West, the Hogs’ best place in the standings since 2015. He’s just the fifth coach in school history to lead the Razorbacks to a bowl invite in each of his first two seasons (Arkansas was to play Texas Christian in the Texas Bowl last year, but the game was cancelled because of COVID-19).