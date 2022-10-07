Sam Pittman enters the Land of the Cowbells with confidence

Since World War II, the cowbell has been a part of Mississippi State football. The origin begins with students bringing an entire cow to the big games, but by the 70s, it transitioned over to the cowbell.

The cowbell has been infamous for opponents heading into StarkVegas. The SEC established a rule in 1974 that outlawed noise makers, making the cowbell illegal.

Thanks to the fans inside of David Wade Stadium, the cowbell has been permitted but with stipulations.

“By the rule, once the center is approaching underneath – quarterback underneath the center. They said they didn’t. Penalty if they do,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

Pittman already has a victory under his belt inside of Davis Wade Stadium, still undefeated against the Bulldogs as a head coach, but this will be a tough game for the Razorbacks, traveling into one of college football’s toughest environments without your starting quarterback in K.J. Jefferson.

Jefferson’s status for the game is unclear, although the junior is travelling.

“I talked to some people that have played them and said it’s louder than loud in pre-game,” Pittman said.

The 11 a.m. kickoff can be a problem, too, because who wants to hear Cowbells before noon? The early road kickoff doesn’t bother Pittman, and he believes it plays to an advantage for his Razorbacks.

“Anytime you can go on the road and play in the morning, at least for me, that would be the (best) time we would want to play,” Pittman said. “Any time it starts getting later than that, the tailgates get better and the people get louder.”

