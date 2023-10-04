Sam Pittman confident in Arkansas football tight ends amid Luke Hasz injury

One of the biggest bright spots of the 2023 Arkansas football season has been tight end Luke Hasz. The true freshman ranks second on the team in catches (16), yards (253) and touchdowns (3) through the first five games.

But Hasz's shine was significantly dimmed early in Saturday's loss to Texas A&M, with the freshman suffering a broken clavicle in the first quarter that will likely force Hasz to miss the remainder of the season.

Now, the Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) must find a replacement as they head to No. 16 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) this week. Sam Pittman said Monday it would be an open competition among the other tight ends who have combined for one reception all season, and on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Pittman said he's happy with the progress from that unit.

"You know, sometimes opportunity, we find out more about a guy than obviously if he’s standing over on the sidelines," Pittman said. "I’m very comfortable with the tight ends that we have. Will we change some? We might because we always do a little bit just trying to attack the defense that we’re getting ready to play. Very comfortable with how it’s gone the first two days."

Var'keyes Gumms was one of the high-profile transfers this offseason, coming to Arkansas after catching 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns with North Texas in 2022. Gumms figures to get the first chance at replacing Hasz in the passing game.

But what made Hasz so special was his equal ability as a blocker. Nathan Bax, Francis Sherman and Ty Washington could all carve out playing time if they're able to make an impact in that department.

Then, there's Dominique Johnson, a former star running back who has suffered two injuries to the same knee. Pittman said Johnson would work out with the tight ends in practice this week, and Bax said Johnson is splitting time in meetings between the running backs and tight ends.

Whoever steps up as the starter will have big shoes to fill, and Pittman will make a decision on his tight end rotation by Friday night. The open competition won't roll over into the game against Ole Miss.

"After we’ve looked at all the tape and all those type things, and then we’ll have a plan on how to do it," Pittman said. "That competition at least for that game will be over throughout the week’s work and then go from there."

