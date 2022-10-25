Sam Pittman on Auburn: ‘They are playing hard’

Arkansas Football has found an identity under head coach Sam Pittman.

Despite winning just once in their last four games, Pittman led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record, and a bowl win in 2021. One thing that he has not done, however, is beat Auburn.

In Pittman’s first season in 2020, the Razorbacks left Jordan-Hare Stadium with a loss after a controversial call set the Tigers up with a game-winning field goal that lifted Auburn to a 30-28 win. In 2021, Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn’s 38-23 win over Arkansas, spoiling their homecoming.

He hopes to change the trend on Saturday when he takes his team into Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn at 11 a.m. CT., but he understands that it will be a tall task. Outside of Auburn’s talent, he is impressed with how hard that the Tigers play each week.

“But I think they’re playing hard–for them to come back after being down 21-0 last, the last game against Ole Miss, and come back and make that a close, good football game on the road. I think it says a lot about their coaching staff and the kids still believing in them and playing extremely hard.”

Pittman looks to become the first Arkansas head coach since Bret Bielema to beat Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

