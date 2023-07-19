Sam Pittman, Arkansas football live updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Live coverage

NASHVILLE -- Arkansas football, led by coach Sam Pittman, will unofficially kick off its season Wednesday with 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Pittman will be accompanied by quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive end Landon Jackson and running back Raheim Sanders. For Jackson and Sanders, it’ll be their first appearances at the annual event. Jefferson was part of the traveling party for the Razorbacks in Atlanta last year.

Pittman heads into his fourth-year as the coach of Razorbacks following a 7-6 finish a year ago that ended with a 55-53 triple-overtime victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. What will the Razorbacks be asked throughout the day? What answers will they provide?

Follow along below for live updates from Arkansas’ time at SEC Media Days.

When will Sam Pittman speak at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Time: 10:30 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Which Arkansas football players are at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Arkansas will be represented by quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive end Landon Jackson and running back Raheim Sanders at SEC Media Days.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas football live updates from 2023 SEC Media Days

Sam Pittman says Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and Landon Jackson are moving quicker despite having put on weight

Pittman says the first order of business after Arkansas' triple overtime victory over Kansas in the the Liberty Bowl was doing everything possible to be better. Pittman acknowledged that two of the players he brought with him to SEC Media Days began that quest early.

"Rocket gained another 10 pounds and is running faster than he ever has. He's had a great offseason. Then Landon Jackson, you'll see him. He went from 236 at the end of last year to 280 and is running over 20 miles per hour."

