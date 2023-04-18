Sam Pilof on why he committed to Rutgers football over the weekend: ‘Greg Schiano.’

On Saturday, Wisconsin linebacker Sam Pilof committed to Rutgers football, giving the Scarlet Knights a player with a very high ceiling.

A top 10 player in Wisconsin in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite, Pilof became the first verbal on the defensive side of the ball for Rutgers. It also represents another reach into Big Ten country for Rutgers in this recruiting class.

In January, Rutgers landed four-star running back Gabriel Winowich from Michigan.

At the time of his commitment, Pilof held offers from Iowa State, Penn State and Wisconsin. Minnesota and Tennessee were likely to offer, Pilof said, if had visited campus.

This weekend represented Pilof’s third visit to the program but the decision to commit is something that had been in the process since earlier this month. He has family in the area.

New Jersey pizza, he said, is eye-opening. He ate pizza three times over the weekend.

Scroll down and check out what Sam Pilof had to say about Rutgers football, his recent visit and why he chose the Scarlet Knights!

Sam Pilof on how he came about picking Rutgers football

“So I recently announced my commitment – I think I jumped the gun too fast on my choice so that I kind of left people waiting. I was like, ‘Rutgers baby.’ So I knew probably about two or three weeks ago that this was where I was going to go so I told my family like a week ago and I kind of kept it discreet. Like I didn’t post anything about Rutgers.

“So I was here, doing a visit and stuff. I was in coach Schiano’s office…I was like, ‘I know where I’m going.’ He asked me where. I started doing the ‘CHOP’ motion and that was it.”

Sam Pilof on why he committed to Rutgers football

“Greg Schiano. The fans, the state. I love all the players, all the coaches. Coach Schiano – I love how the players have all bought into his message. I mean…coach Schiano – I love him, how he is such an honorable man.”

Sam Pilof on what made Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano stand out

“It’s not all about football. Whenever I was with coach, it wasn’t always about football. We would always talk about family, it is like I was family. Every single coach, every single player – like every single player, hugs my mom when I go. Every single player hugs my dad when I go- it is perfect. All the players dap me up. It’s just the perfect family environment.

“Coach Schiano is obviously a very smart X’s and O’s coach so it’s a perfect balance of both. And he’s just a great guy. He’s been a great guy, the whole staff has been so loyal to me the past year.”

Sam Pilof on if he will be taking other visits

“I’m a Scarlet Knight. That’s it.”

“I’m staying loyal, always.”

Sam Pilof on if he is recruiting anyone to join him at Rutgers football

“I just texted Isaiah Crumpler, so I was just texting him. I told him where to go here. And whenever I see this on Twitter – whenever I see someone I’ll hit them up – I have already tweeted a couple of times already.”

Sam Pilof on when he plans to sign and enroll at Rutgers

“I’m not sure, I still need to discuss it with my parents but an early enrollment is a possibility.”

