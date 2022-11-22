Sam Monson: How Patriots defense has been 'incredible' in 2022
PFF lead analyst and co-host of PFF NFL Podcast Sam Monson on the New England Patriots defense in the 2022 season.
Patriots center David Andrews is a pretty tough football player, and he reportedly wants to play through his thigh injury if possible.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Remember when the Browns sold their soul and three first-round draft picks for Deshaun Watson with the idea of contending for the Super Bowl? Whoops.
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule re-emerged on Monday, six weeks after he was fired by owner David Tepper. Rhule reflected on his tenure with a blog entry.
Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had the perfect response when asked about rookie John Ridgeway's suplex tackle of Dameon Pierce this past Sunday in Houston.
The New England Patriots reportedly addressed their offensive tackle depth by signing Connor McDermott -- their former sixth-round draft pick -- off of the New York Jets practice squad.