Sam Monson: How Mahomes is 'different than any quarterback we've ever seen' at PFF
Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson explains how Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 'different than any quarterback we've ever seen' at PFF.
Patrick Mahomes did it again.
'You think football, you think Madden.' The NFL and Giants-Cowboys will pay tribute to the Hall of Fame icon on Thanksgiving.
There was some good news out of Detroit on Monday, as the Lions opened the practice window for rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The 12th overall pick of this year’s draft, Williams tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in January’s national championship game. But now he’s getting close to making his season debut. Given that [more]
The Houston Texans weren't able to make any headway in the latest ESPN NFL power rankings for Week 11.
Chicago knocked off Boston on Monday to end their four-game slump.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon cuts through all the noise of Sunday's action in Week 11.
Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
The former Badger had some choice words for Broncos fans
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.
From Jimmy Garoppolo winning in Mexico City to Zach Wilson finding trouble in New York, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, bad and the ugly from Week 11.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
After starting 1-6, the Detroit Lions have climbed 14 spots in the power rankings during their three-game winning streak