Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Bryant Young among Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Tony Boselli
    Tony Boselli
    All-American college football player, professional football player, offensive lineman
  • LeRoy Butler
    American football player, strong safety
  • Bryant Young
    American football player and coach
  • Richard Seymour
    Richard Seymour
    American football player, defensive lineman
  • Sam Mills
    American football player and coach (1959-2005)
  • Cliff Branch
    American football player (1948-2019)
  • Devin Hester
    Devin Hester
    American football player, wide receiver, kick returner
  • Andre Johnson
    Andre Johnson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeMarcus Ware
    DeMarcus Ware
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dick Vermeil
    Dick Vermeil
    American football player, coach, executive, announcer

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 on Thursday night at NFL Honors.

No first-ballot players were honored, with DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester and Andre Johnson having to wait at least one more year before they are inducted into Canton.

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young were elected as the Class of 2022.

The 49 selectors met virtually Jan. 18 to select the class, and Boselli, Butler, McNally, Seymour, Vermeil and Young learned of their election when a Hall of Famer knocked on their doors in late January. The families of Branch and Mills received the news in a phone call from Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

It was Mills’ 20th and final year on the ballot before going into the seniors pool. Boselli and Butler were elected in their 16th year of eligibility. Young waited 10 years and Seymour five.

Branch, the seniors candidate, was in his 32nd year of eligibility.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

