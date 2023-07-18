Sam Mills named greatest free-agent signing in Panthers history

Sam Mills is certifiably, and in more ways than one, a Carolina Panther great.

Not too long after he was deemed the organization’s best Hall of Famer, the iconic linebacker has now been named their greatest free-agent signing. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, who picked one all-time inking for each team, writes:

After a highly successful nine-year run in New Orleans, Mills signed a two-year deal with the expansion Panthers despite the Saints matching Carolina’s offer. The 36-year-old made an immediate impact in Carolina. In 1995, Mills tallied 110 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and four fumble recoveries. Mills earned All-Pro honors in 1996 while helping lead the Panthers to an NFC title game appearance. A member of the Panthers’ Hall of Honor, Mills’ No. 51 has been retired by the franchise.

Along with the 1996 All-Pro distinction, Mills also (obviously) received a Pro Bowl nod that season. His selection, thanks to a busy 122-tackle campaign, made him the oldest defensive player (37 years old) to earn a ticket to the all-star festivities.

So—with all honors and stats considered—the Panthers got a pretty sweet deal, no?

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire