Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour, Cliff Branch, Tony Boselli among 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

On Thursday night, during the NFL Honors awards show, we found out which players, coaches, and executives would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the 2022 class.

Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil, and Bryant Young learned of their election when a Hall of Famer knocked on their door in late January. Those encounters can be seen Saturday when NFL Network airs a one-hour special, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The families of the late Cliff Branch and Sam Mills received the news in a phone call from Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

“Each member of this great class represents the values of the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Porter said. “We look forward to honoring them in August.”

The annual selection meeting capped a year-round selection process. The newly elected Hall of Famers were chosen from a list of 18 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee. Representatives of the accounting firm EY tabulated all votes during the virtual meeting.

The Coach, Contributor and Senior Finalists were voted “yes” or “no” for election at the annual selection meeting and needed at least 80% support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Finalists were trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. They, too, had to receive the same 80% positive vote as the Coach, Contributor and Senior Finalists when they were voted “yes” or “no” to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame’s membership, including the newly elected Class of 2022, now stands at 362.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001

HOF Finalist: 6 | Year of Eligibility: 16

Position: Tackle

Ht: 6-7, Wt: 324

NFL Career: 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

Seasons: 7, Games: 91

College: Southern California

Drafted: 1st Round (2nd Overall), 1995

Born: April 17, 1972 in Modesto, California

Quickly became face of the expansion franchise … Sat out rookie training camp with knee injury, saw first action in Week 4 … First career start came following week in franchise’s first victory … Earned All-Rookie honors … Regarded as an elite tackle in the NFL during career … Noted for superb foot speed and agility … Persevered through numerous injuries … Leader of team that led expansion Jaguars to AFC championship game by second season … Anchored offensive line that helped team to four straight playoff appearances with records of 9-7, 11-5, 11-5 and 14-2 from 1996-99 … Picked as team’s Most Valuable Player in 1998 after helping Jaguars to team’s first division title … Voted to five straight Pro Bowls (1997-2001) … Named First-Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons … Selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s despite only playing in half of the decade … Suffered severe shoulder injury that ultimately ended career and was placed on injured reserve after three games, 2001 … Houston Texans’ first pick of 2002 expansion draft but injury prevented him from playing again.

Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1972-1985

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

HOF Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 32

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 5-11, Wt: 170

NFL Career: 1972-1985 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders

Seasons: 14, Games: 182

College: Warton County (TX) Junior College; Colorado

Drafted: 4th round (98th player overall), 1972

Born: August 1, 1948 in Houston, Texas

Died: August 3, 2019

A world-class sprinter who set an NCAA championship meet record with a 10-second 100-meter dash out of Colorado … Fourth-round draft pick (98th overall) by the Oakland Raiders … 14-year NFL career, his career stats include 501 catches for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns in 182 regular-season games … Branch helped lead the team to three Super Bowl appearances – XI, XV and XVIII – with a victory in each … Led the NFL with 1,092 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 1974 … In 22 playoff games, he caught 73 passes for 1,289 yards (17.7 average) – both NFL records at the time of his retirement … Branch received first-team All-Pro nods three times (1974-76) and was voted to four Pro Bowls (1975-77, 1978).

LeRoy Butler, CB/SS, Green Bay Packers, 1990-2001

(Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

HOF Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 16

Position: Safety/Cornerback

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 197

NFL Career: 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Seasons: 12, Games: 181

College: Florida State

Drafted: 2nd Round (48th Overall), 1990

Born: July 19, 1968 in Jacksonville, Florida

One of the most prolific defensive backs in the Packers’ storied history and among premier safeties of his era … Led the team in interceptions five times … Key member of defense that guided team’s resurgence that included seven playoff appearances in nine-season span … Helped lead Packers to three straight division titles (1995-97) and two Super Bowl appearances … Started at strong safety in three consecutive NFC Championship Games and Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII … Had seven tackles and one sack in Packers’ 35-21 victory over New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI … Intercepted a pass in every season but his last … Career stats: 38 interceptions for 533 yards … Only pick-six came on 90-yard return versus San Diego Chargers, Sept. 15, 1996 … Registered 20.5 career sacks and one fumble recovery for a TD … Selected to four Pro Bowls … All-Pro four times (1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

Art McNally, Official/Administrator, 1959-2015

(AP Photo//David Pickoff)

HOF Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: n/a

Official/Administrator

Career: 1959-2015 National Football League

College: Temple

Born: July 1, 1925 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Served as an NFL official for nine years (Field Judge, 1959; Referee 1960-67) before he was hired as the NFL’s Supervisor of Officials in 1968 … Upon appointment, installed the first formal film study program for training and evaluation of football officials … Developed standards for the scouting, screening, hiring and grading of the crews that work each NFL game … Headed a department of five individuals who coordinated and directed a staff of 112 game officials … The “Father of Instant Replay,” McNally introduced the system to the NFL through his leadership, instant replay has become an accepted part of the game and has spread to all major sports in America … Retired as the NFL’s Supervisor of Officials in 1991 but quickly accepted a position as Supervisor of Officials for the World League of American Football in 1992 … Returned to NFL office to work as an Assistant Supervisor of Officials during each season and continued in that capacity until 2007 … continued as an NFL Officiating Observer until 2015.

Sam Mills, LB, Carolina Panthers/New Orleans Saints, 1986-1997

(Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

HOF Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 20

Position: Linebacker

Ht: 5-9, Wt: 229

NFL Career: 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Seasons: 12, Games: 181

College: Montclair State

Undrafted. Signed by New Orleans Saints in 1986 after playing three seasons in USFL

Born: June 3, 1959 in Neptune, New Jersey

Died: April 18, 2005

Played three seasons in USFL before league folded, then signed with Saints in 1986 … Quickly became starter and team leader … Earned first Pro Bowl nod in second season … Led defense that helped Saints establish sustained success for first time in franchise history … During his tenure in New Orleans, the team made four playoff appearances … Signed with expansion Carolina Panthers as unrestricted free agent in 1995 … Key member of defense that helped Panthers claim division title and NFC Championship Game appearance in second season … Recorded five tackles and nine assists and one interception in the 1996 NFC Championship Game … Perennial team leader in tackles for Saints (five seasons) and Panthers (twice) … Named All-Pro and All-NFC three times (1991, 1992, 1996) … Voted to five Pro Bowls … Career statistics include 11 interceptions returned for 119 yards and a TD and three fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

Richard Seymour, DL, New England Patriots/Oakland Raiders, 2001-2012

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

HOF Finalist: 4 | Year of Eligibility: 5

Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Ht: 6-6, Wt: 317

NFL Career: 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Seasons: 12, Games: 164

College: Georgia

Drafted: 1st Round (6th Overall), 2001

Born: Oct. 6, 1979 in Gadsden, South Carolina

Integral member of defense that helped Patriots to six division titles over seven-season span … Patriots teams posted 10 or more wins seven times during his eight seasons with team … Led Patriots in sacks twice (2002, 2008) … Registered a career-high 8 sacks in 2008 … Amassed 57.5 career sacks … Recorded 3 or more sacks in every season but one … In games in which he recorded a sack, teams had a record of 46-8 (.852) … Returned fumble a franchise-record 68 yards for TD against Buffalo Bills on Oct. 3, 2004 … Recorded 39 passes defensed, two interceptions in career … Played in four AFC Championship Games and four Super Bowls, including victories in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX … Selected first team All-Pro three consecutive seasons (2003-05) and second team twice (2006, 2011) … All-AFC five times … Voted to seven Pro Bowls … Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Dick Vermeil, Head Coach, Philadelphia Eagles/St. Louis Rams/Kansas City Chiefs, 1976-1982/1997-2005

(Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

HOF Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 12

Coach

NFL Career: 1976-1982 Philadelphia Eagles, 1997-99 St. Louis Rams,

2001-05 Kansas City Chiefs

Seasons: 15

College: Napa Junior College, San Jose State

Born: October 30, 1936 in Calistoga, California

Climb to NFL job was a steady ascent that played out in his native California – from high school coach to junior college coach to four years (1965-68) as an assistant at Stanford … In 1969, became the NFL’s first designated special teams coach as a member of Hall of Famer George Allen’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams … mastered the three-year turnaround, leading the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs to the postseason after years – nearly two decades for the Eagles – on the outside looking in … Led Eagles to NFC title in 1980 and an appearance in Super Bowl XV … Abruptly resigned following the strike-affected 1982 season, citing “burnout” … Rams lured Vermeil back to the sidelines in 1997 … Rams went 13-3 and won Super Bowl XXXIV with “The Greatest Show on Turf” in 1999 … Named NFL Coach of the Year twice by Sporting News (1979,1999) and once by the Associated Press (1999) … Regular season record: 120-109-0, .524 … Postseason record: 6-5, .545 … Overall record: 126-114-0, .525.

Bryant Young, DL, San Francisco 49ers, 1994-2007

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

HOF Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 10

Position: Defensive Tackle/Defensive End

Ht: 6-3, Wt: 291

NFL Career: 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

Seasons: 14, Games: 208

College: Notre Dame

Drafted: 1st Round (7th Overall), 1994

Born: January 27, 1972 in Chicago Heights, Illinois

Highly touted draft pick earned All-Rookie honors … Amassed 89.5 career sacks … Registered multiple sacks in each of his 14 seasons … Recorded double-digit sack totals in a season twice (11.5 in 1996 and 11.0 in 1999) …Made NFL record-tying two safeties in a season, 1996 … Recovered from broken leg to earn 1999 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after finishing with 42 tackles, three passes defensed, 20 QB pressures and team-leading 11 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss and one safety … Started in two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl … Recorded three tackles, two assisted tackles and one pass defensed in 49ers’ win over Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX … Won team’s esteemed Len Eshmont Award for “inspirational and courageous play” eight times; no other member of 49ers organization has won it more than twice … First-team All-Pro twice (1996, 1998) … Voted to four Pro Bowls … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

