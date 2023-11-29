Sam Milanovich Classic Recap: Rocky Mountain edges DSU in epic clash

Nov. 28—DICKINSON — Dickinson State and Rocky Mountain engaged in a thrilling nail-biter, concluding the 2023 Sam Milanovich Classic despite the earlier lopsided outcomes in the first two games on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The back-and-forth lead changes and aggressive defense filled Scott Gymnasium with palpable tension. The second half turned into a virtual free-throw contest, and the game reached a level of madness where fans even ran onto the court. Ultimately, the outcome hung in the balance until the last moment, with the game being decided by a single point.

Valley City State (#14) defeat Oak Hills Christian College 131-39

VCS 79-52 — 131

OHC 19-20 — 39

The day began with the North Star conference's Valley City dominating Oak Hills, a team that has struggled throughout the season. The Vikings' 60-point lead in the first half ballooned, resulting in a staggering 92-point margin by the end of the game.

The victory resulted from a collective team effort, particularly showcasing dominance in the paint. Five athletes from Valley City achieved double-figure points. Nick Carlson narrowly missed a double-double, contributing 28 points and 9 rebounds. Ladarious Stanfield, on the other hand, excelled in both scoring with 17 points and leading in rebounds with 12. Brandon Macharia closely followed Stanfield with 10 rebounds. As a team, they fell just half a percentage short of shooting 60 percent from the field.

The Wolfpack outperformed the Vikings in the free-throw category, shooting 86 percent compared to Valley City's 80 percent. Jonah Knutson and Andrew Levin played pivotal roles in this achievement, with each going 3-for-3 from the line. Emmanuel Coffy emerged as Oak Hills' top scorer with 8 points, and he shared the lead in rebounds with Levin, both securing 6 rebounds to lead the team. Nash Chaney also contributed with 7 points.

After the Classic Valley City is 7-4 in their record.

WBB: Rocky Mountain College (#14) defeat Valley City State 108-80

RMC 26-20-28-17 — 91

VCS 10-11-15-13 — 49

Following the men's game, the Valley City Vikings' women's program faced a formidable challenge against the nationally ranked Rocky Mountain Bears. Unfortunately, Valley City had a sluggish start, quickly finding themselves in a 16-point deficit in the first quarter. Regrettably for the NSAA team, they struggled to catch up, and as the game progressed, they fell even further behind, ultimately conceding to a 42-point loss.

Rocky's forward, Morgan Baird, had an impressive performance, leading both teams with 22 points. While Baird secured the majority of her points from within the lane, sharpshooter Ky Oliver showcased her prowess beyond the arc, shooting 50 percent for a total of 9 points. Oliver, along with Dominique Stephens, followed Baird in scoring with 11 points each. The Bears also asserted dominance on the boards, amassing a total of 43 rebounds, with Madeline Heggem leading with 7.

The Vikings secured a total of 38 rebounds, and Delaney Cotton, a reserve player, was the sole athlete to reach double digits in scoring. With a current season record of 5-4, Valley City is anticipated to finish third in the conference, as indicated by a poll on the NAIA website.

Rocky Mountain College defeat Dickinson State 108-107

RMC 45-51 — 108

DSU 47-49 — 107

Dickinson State played through both halves and even secured a small lead during the five-minute overtime period, but their efforts did not result in a victory. Unfortunately, their lead vanished in the last minute of the game, leading to a loss by a single point. Throughout the game, the lead switched 21 times, and the margin was never more than nine points.

The narrow defeat intensified the impact of every missed free-throw for DSU, as they shot 71 percent from the line. Notably, both teams received technical fouls, with the most remarkable one called on the Bears. This occurred when a fan attempted to run onto the court following a contentious collision between RMC's Owen Jesse and DSU's Gus Wright and Kose Egbule.

Rocky Mountain consistently dominated the boards, amassing a total of 50 compared to Dickinson State's 30. Kael Robinson of the Bears achieved a double-double, securing 12 rebounds and scoring 24 points.

Kose Egbule delivered a stellar performance, contributing both the first and final points for the Blue Hawks. He led his team with an impressive 27 points, shooting 7 for 11 from the free-throw line. Cordell Stinson also demonstrated consistency, scoring 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and the remaining points from within the paint.

Three players from Rocky Mountain stood out, each scoring over 20 points, and Owens led the pack with an impressive 29 points.

Dickinson State continues to perform well in the early season, boasting a 5-3 record. They will have an opportunity for redemption next month when they travel to Billings, Montana on December 30 to face the Bears once again.