Sam Mewis to helm Vermont Green FC’s inaugural women’s match

Vermont Green FC will stage its inaugural women’s match on June 22, 2024. Former USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis will manage the team, alongside coach Brad Agoos and athletic trainer Kate Harney.

A little background on the program

Vermont Green FC, the second-tier USL team, was established in 2022 — introducing the men’s side to the New England soccer scene. Nestled in Burlington, the club calls Virtue Field at the University of Vermont its home turf, attracting several thousands of fans across the state to shout, “Up the Green!”

Green FC aims to embed environmental justice into its competitive strategy, operational processes, and culture. The club believes that soccer can be a catalyst for a more environmentally sustainable and socially just world.

After its third season, Green FC formally committed to exploring the expansion of a women’s team.

The Mewis effect

So where does Sam Mewis fit into the equation?

After announcing her retirement in January, Mewis had a new trail to blaze. She immediately joined the Men in Blazers Media Network and kickstarted The Women’s Game podcast. Now residing in Vermont, Mewis has her sights on helping women’s soccer come alive in the Green Mountain State.

“When I moved to Vermont, I really wanted to connect with the people here, enjoy the outdoors, and make an impact somehow,” explained Mewis. “I can’t believe that an opportunity like this presented itself so quickly — to help grow the women’s game with an environmentally conscious and social justice center club.”

Embed from Getty Images

Sporting director Adam Pfeifer stated, “This could not be a more exciting time for Vermont Soccer. Sam Mewis has competed and won at the absolute highest levels of the game. We are privileged to be able to work with her for the match and are grateful that she believes in this project.”

Leading up to the match, Mewis will work with Pfeifer and staff to select a roster for the inaugural game. The exhibition will be at Virtue Field and feature opponent FC Laval of Ligue1 Québec. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 22. After the match, Mewis will remain as an advisor with the club.

Women’s soccer is on the rise in New England

Alongside Vermont Green FC, women’s soccer is gaining momentum in the Northeastern United States. Many expansion teams in the USL are preparing for their upcoming seasons.

There’s even a club looking to make a mark in the NWSL, as NWSL Boston expects to begin play in 2026. The launch will bring more opportunities for young players and fans to experience women’s soccer at its finest.

More professional teams joining the USL and the NWSL ensure a bright future for women’s soccer. Seeing how committed teams and communities are to bringing these efforts front and center is certainly exciting.

MORE from Her Football Hub: