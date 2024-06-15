Sam Mayer wins in overtime at Iowa Speedway: NASCAR Xfinity Series results

NEWTON, Iowa — Sam Mayer took the lead from Riley Herbst late and pulled away in overtime to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

The victory is Mayer's second of the season and sixth in the series.

Corey Heim finished a career-best third. His finish also tied the best result for Sam Hunt Racing. Sammy Smith placed fourth. Sheldon Creed completed the top five.

The race saw Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, Jeb Burton and Jesse Love all crash after blowing a right front tire in separate incidents. Austin Hill crashed after an issue with his left front tire.

Stage 1 winner: Chandler Smith

Stage 2 winner: Chandler Smith

Who had a good race: Corey Heim, making his 11th career series start, finished a career-best third. He'll be back in the car next week at New Hampshire. ... Sammy Smith placed fourth, earning his third top five of the season. All of those have come in the last four races. ... Matt DiBenedetto finished a season-best seventh. ... Daniel Dye scored his first career top 10, placing 10th.

Who had a bad race: AJ Allmendinger finished 37th after the right front tire on his car blew and sent it hard into the wall. ... Shane van Gisbergen, who had won the past two races, both on road courses, crashed his backup car during the race and finished 34th. It was his second crash in two days at Iowa. He crashed his primary car in practice Friday. ... Brandon Jones finished 36th after a broken valve in the engine. It is the sixth time he's failed to finish a race this season, including the third in a row. ... Justin Allgaier finished 30th after a blown right front tire sent him into the wall.

Next: The series next races June 22 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)