Sam Mayer survives overtime, wins Xfinity Series race at Iowa

Sam Mayer survived NASCAR Overtime and held off Riley Herbst to win the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. The driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet led 47 of 253 laps to earn his second trip to Xfinity Series Victory Lane in 2024.

Corey Heim, Sammy Smith and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five.

Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto, Chandler Smith, Ross Chastain and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

After scoring two consecutive wins on road courses at Portland and Sonoma, Shane van Gisbergen’s good fortunes came to an end. The driver of the No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet got loose in Turn 2 early in the race and suffered race-ending damage, due to contact with Blaine Perkins and Kyle Weatherman.

Van Gisbergen finished 34th.

The Xfinity Series returns to action next Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.