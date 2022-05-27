Sam Mayer secures Xfinity Series pole at Charlotte
Watch as Sam Mayer goes to the top in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway, beating by Justin Allgaier by 0.222 seconds.
The NASCAR Cup Series plays a home game this weekend with the Coca-Cola 600. The longest race of the year is back at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Get set for the weekend with all you need to know heading into the 400-lap race around the 1.5-mile […]
All the details for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here is how the field will be aligned behind pole-sitter Ty Majeski in Friday night's Truck race at Charlotte.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — From a series of satellite television interviews and small-town Indiana radio reports to a press conference that seemed to magnetically draw the entire room of reporters to him, Jimmie Johnson made the media rounds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday with that same smile and easy air about him that characterized his […]
High Point native Ryan Blaney looks to ride All-Star momentum into Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Ryan Blaney is ready to move past a week of controversy surrounding his window net and the final lap of the All-Star Race, eyeing a points win.
Add team owner and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to any NASCAR Camping World Truck Series field, and you have an instant prohibitive favorite. In 163 starts in the series, Busch has recorded 61 victories — a remarkable winning percentage of 37.4. So, it‘s only natural Busch will be the driver to beat […]
Kyle Kirkwood, a Jupiter resident, will climb into the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet and take Indy’s famed green flag Sunday for the first time in his career.
It’s more than just another weekend. It always has been. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is another unique opportunity for Kurt Busch and NASCAR to honor fallen members of the U.S. military and their families. Whether at the track or outside of it, Busch has continued to make it his dedicated mission. Each […]
Chip Ganassi skipped his 1982 graduation ceremony at Duquesne to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. The Pittsburgh native made the field but turned out to be just an OK race car driver. In the 40 years since, Ganassi has built one of the top open-wheel programs in North America.
In a wide-ranging interview, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner and IndyCar CEO Roger Penske addressed many big issues facing his track and series.