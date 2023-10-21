Sam Mayer holds off Herbst, seals Xfinity Series title shot with Homestead victory

Sam Mayer powered to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, holding off a charging Riley Herbst and paving the way to a spot in the Championship 4 field.

Mayer set the pace for 46 of the 200 laps in the Contender Boats 300, pushing his No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to a 0.227-second margin of victory at the checkered flag. Mayer’s fourth win of the season was also the fourth of his Xfinity Series career, but his first on an oval track.

Herbst, a first-time winner last weekend in Las Vegas, placed a close second in the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. John Hunter Nemechek ended up third with Austin Hill and Dale Earnhardt Jr. completing the top five in order.

Just one event remains in the three-race Round of 8 in the Xfinity Series Playoffs: Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM) at Martinsville Speedway. After the 250-lap round-ender at the Virginia short track, the postseason field will be trimmed from eight drivers to the final four who will battle for the championship in the Nov. 4 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Mayer’s victory made him an early entrant in that quartet.

Three drivers still among the title-eligible group ran into trouble during Saturday’s 300-miler, foremost being Cole Custer — who led a race-high 114 laps before a flat right-front tire slowed his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with 50 laps remaining. His team was penalized for too many men over the pit wall during his stop, and he dropped from the lead lap to eventually finish 13th.

Playoff driver Justin Allgaier also stopped out of sequence with a loose wheel on his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet; he finished 15th. Chandler Smith, another postseason contender, continued after a midrace crash until the engine expired on his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevy in the final stage. The early exit led to a finish in 34th place.

Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and former series champ, posted a top-five result in his second and final Xfinity Series appearance this season.

