Sam Mayer edges Ryan Sieg in incredible Xfinity photo finish, banks $100,000 bonus at Texas

Sam Mayer stole the show in a wild Andy‘s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Mayer edged out RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg by 0.002 seconds to nab his first victory of the season and bested his fellow Xfinity Dash 4 Cash competitors in Justin Allgaier (third), Chandler Smith (15th) and Sheldon Creed (19th) to a $100,000 bonus.

Kaulig’s AJ Allmendinger rallied to fourth, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

Allgaier looked like the favorite to visit Victory Lane as the No. 7 JR Motorsports driver led a race-high 117 laps before late restarts threw the field for a loop with 17 laps to go.

Austin Hill, Ryan Truex, Sammy Smith, Jesse Love and Anthony Alfredo completed the top 10.

The Xfinity Series shifts to Talladega for the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 20 (4 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

