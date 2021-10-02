Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger caught up in early wreck at Talladega
Sam Mayer and AJ Allmendinger get caught up in an early wreck at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
Grant Enfinger jumps out of line at Talladega Superspeedway and causes a wreck in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that ensnares playoff drivers Stewart Friesen and Carson Hocevar.
Talladega results: Here is how the field finished behind Tate Fogleman in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Tate Fogleman lands first career win in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Matt Crafton frustrated with John Hunter Nemechek after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
'Big One' hits late at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as Brett Moffitt gets into Noah Gragson at the front of the pack.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs field wound up split at Talladega Superspeedway. Half of the Round of 12 finished within the top 10 when the race was called early with six laps remaining in the 113-lap event due to darkness. The other half was recorded a lap down, and then five of […]
Tate Fogleman gets his first career win in crazy NASCAR Overtime finish in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR fans, get ready for a different type of a racing in a different type of gaming arena. NASCAR will make its debut in ZED RUN, a popular NFT horse-racing game, on Oct. 3 to coincide with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway. A new NASCAR Stakes race track replete with plenty […]
Harrison Burton gets turned in the middle line and collects multiple cars in a wreck late at Talladega in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
Brandon Brown celebrated his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday at Talladega with his father after a journey they started nearly 20 years ago.
Brown sobbed over his team radio as he thanked his father after the race.
Talladega results: Here is how the field finished behind Brandon Brown in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega and the driver points.
