Sam Martin injures ankle; Michael Ojemudia dislocates elbow

Broncos punter Sam Martin injured an ankle in pregame warmups, keeping him out of Saturday’s preseason loss to the Bills.

“Yeah, I heard about that right before the game, that he was going to be down because of something that happened in warmups,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “So I just have to find out more about that and evaluate it.”

Martin averaged 50.5 yards on his two punts last week against the Cowboys. Corliss Waitman handled all the punting duties Saturday, averaging 52.0 yards on his two punts.

The Broncos lost cornerback Michael Ojemudia during the game. He dislocated an elbow, Hackett confirmed.

“We’ll have to see,” Hackett said. “It’s kind of like the Jonas [Griffith] thing, so we’ll have to get a feel for what happens on that.”

Offensive lineman Casey Tucker dislocated his right big toe, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Tucker does not think he’ll need surgery.

