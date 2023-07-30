Sam Madison 'sees himself in me' says Dolphins' Cam Smith

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins rookie cornerback Cam Smith is remarkably athletic and instinctive and like most elite players at his position, very confident.

How does Jalen Ramsey's knee surgery affect Smith's approach?

"I was already planning on playing," Smith said after Sunday's training camp practice.

If Ramsey and Xavien Howard were healthy, Smith would have competed for the third cornerback spot, and perhaps play inside. But now Smith has a great chance to start outside, with Kader Kohou inside.

"It's an opportunity," Smith said.

The Dolphins added veteran Eli Apple and it's possible he overtakes Smith for a starting spot in the season-opener.

But Smith will do everything possible to play.

"Every time I step on the field, I make sure I'm preparing for the situation," Smith said. "To make sure I'm the best at everything. So I'm the number one at everything. But at the end of the day there are rookie dues."

Who will replace Jalen Ramsey for Miami Dolphins?

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said recently that Smith has taken steps forward and steps back.

"I’ve been happy with his daily investment," McDaniel said.

Smith is working closely with defensive backs coach Sam Madison.

Dolphins adding veteran CB Eli Apple

Sam Madison sees himself in Cam Smith

"He just really kind of, he kind of sees himself in me," Smith said. "He makes sure that I'm keying in on everything. And I'm staying locked in."

Smith said the way he learns the plays best is by writing them down at least twice in a notebook.

"It's just kind of a repetition right at this point," he said. "And then watching the film over and over again. For the corner play mostly is easy. It's just kind of learning the techniques and learning what routes you can get and what else can hurt you out of that defensive formation."

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) participates at training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens. (Credit: JEFF ROMANCE/THE PALM BEACH POST)

Smith has already made a lot of pass break-ups. But because he is physical, he can be handsy. And he has also bitten on a few veteran routes in camp.

"Eye discipline," Smith said. "I can get lazy at the top of the route. Trying to be too fast. Trying to look at the ball too much."

Smith is trying to polish his skills as a pro.

What Dolphins' Cam Smith is working on

"Kind of getting out of old habits," he said. "Stopping my feet at the top of routes and stuff like that. A lot of receivers can get in and out of breaks quicker. So it's not like I can just stop my feet completely and then break again. I have to keep my feet steady."

Smith is a bundle of youthful energy and that could be seen before practice.

Dolphins fans in attendance for the first time this summer chanted "Let's Go Dolphins!" and Smith was seen bouncing up and down and waving his arms to the sing-song.

Dolphins rookie CB Cam Smith is, shall we say, feeding off the energy of the first fans appearance of training camp pic.twitter.com/vQJYSVxFa8 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 30, 2023

"It gave us an extra energy boost," Smith said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: With Jalen Ramsey down, Cam Smith has chance to start as Dolphins rookie