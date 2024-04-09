Sam Lousi: Tonga second row signs new Scarlets contract

Sam Lousi has played 70 games for Scarlets [Huw Evans picture agency]

Tonga lock Sam Lousi has signed a new contract to stay with Scarlets.

Lousi joined Scarlets from New Zealand side Hurricanes in 2019 after playing every game at the World Cup in Japan, and featured in his second global tournament last year.

The 32-year-old was named the Scarlets' fans and players' player of the year in the 2021-22 season.

Lousi has been plagued by injury this season and has made only six Scarlets appearances.

Dwayne Peel's side have only won three out of 17 games during the 2023-24 campaign and have suffered 14 defeats.