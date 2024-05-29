Sam Lee reveals what sources have said about Jack Grealish’s Manchester City future amid Bayern Munich links

Sources have provided an indication as to what will happen with Jack Grealish and his Manchester City future during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The England international forward has endured arguably one of his most challenging seasons since joining Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, struggling for both fitness and consistent game time in the team.

Fresh off the back of the historic treble-winning season and first-ever UEFA Champions League crown, Grealish found himself on the fringes of Guardiola’s plans for the most part of the season, often being pipped to a starting position by Jeremy Doku.

An array of fitness and injury issues also caused issues during the second-half of the campaign alongside problems in Grealish’s private life, with returns to action against Copenhagen and Luton hit by reoccurring groin niggles.

As such, the ongoing issues have sparked widespread discussion over the possibility of Manchester City selling the forward during the upcoming market, should the right offer be presented to themselves.

However, as per the information of The Athletic’s Sam Lee, sources close to Jack Grealish have insisted that there is ‘no chance’ of an exit from the Etihad Stadium in the coming months, although that is ‘partly due to’ how much the Englishman would cost in the market.

Tottenham have seen themselves tenuously linked with a move for Grealish, after the North London club previously looked to sign the versatile playmaker around the same time that Manchester City ultimately swooped in for a £100 million deal.

There has also been recent conversation over whether a link-up with Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany could be on the cards at Bayern Munich, following confirmation of the Belgian’s appointment as new head coach on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola is known to be a huge admirer of Kompany’s credentials as a manager following their time together at the Etihad Stadium, but is unlikely to sanction the sale of a key player to a direct European football rival, irrespective of interest.