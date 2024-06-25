Sam Lee reveals Manchester City’s plans for incoming Brazil international Savio

Manchester City’s incoming Brazil international Savio is unlikely to make a return to La Liga side Girona for the forthcoming 2024/25 campaign, it has been detailed.

The now-former ESTAC Troyes man reached an agreement over joining Manchester City this summer back in January, with the understanding in various quarters being that the Premier League champions have sanctioned a fee in the region of £40 million for the player.

Such an investment for Savio comes off the back of an outstanding season for the player, having heavily contributed to a historic campaign for Girona as they secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

It is widely believed that the campaign has now seen a number of the playing squad attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk of interest to Atletico Madrid, and City loanee Yan Couto having been discussed at Real Madrid.

But what does the future now hold for Savio, when the player returns from Copa America duties with Brazil and embarks on pre-season with Manchester City in the United States at the end of July?

According to the information of The Athletic’s Sam Lee, City Football Group’s Girona had been ‘hopeful’ of keeping Brazil international winger Savio for another season, but they are not expecting that to happen.

However, it is made clear that that does not necessarily mean the 20-year-old will be part of Pep Guardiola’s City squad next season, with club staff still expected to run the rule over the forward during pre-season before deciding what is best for his immediate development.

Savio’s next steps in the European game could yet involve another loan deal away from Manchester City, but not to Michel and his Girona side, according to the report.

Across Savio’s 41 appearances for Girona last season in all competitions, the former Clube Atlético Mineiro talent recorded 11 goals and 10 assists, with the large majority of that output coming in his 37 La Liga outings.

Should Savio be integrated into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad, he will likely face stern competition from a number of figures, including Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva as right-winger options for the Catalan coach.

However, there is certainly plenty of excitement about the prospect of Guardiola lining up with two very direct and unpredictable wingers next campaign, with Jeremy Doku continuing to excel in his own development whilst away with Belgium at the European Championships.