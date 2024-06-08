Sam Lee names five positions Manchester City could address in the 2024 summer transfer window

Manchester City could sign new players in up to five different positions during the upcoming summer transfer window, a new report has explained.

Pep Guardiola’s side could be set for another significant overhaul ahead of the new campaign, with Manchester City having lifted a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title last month, but preparing for a possible Etihad exodus.

City bosses are facing an upcoming dilemma on the future of Kevin De Bruyne, with the 32-year-old out of contract in east Manchester in 2025 and attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

Significant changes to the first-team squad at the Etihad Stadium could also impact the future of manager Guardiola, who himself is out of contract at the end of the next season, and may choose against signing a fourth contract extension.

The 53-year-old has won 17 major trophies since arriving at the club, but senior players such as Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker and De Bruyne are all linked with potential summer exits from the Etihad.

Manchester City are also poised for the departures of both Kalvin Phillips and Joao Cancelo, with concerns still remaining regarding a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan and cover for Rodri – after the Spaniard revealed burnout concerns.

According to a new in-depth report from The Athletic’s Sam Lee into City’s upcoming summer transfer window, midfield is a ‘main area of concern’ within Guardiola’s squad, largely due to the uncertainty looming over the likes of Silva and De Bruyne.

A right-winger is also reportedly on the agenda at the Etihad Stadium, with it being explained that the intention was originally to have Jeremy Doku operating from the right of a front-three, only to see the Belgian forward thrive on the left.

The report also confirms that Manchester City have also been looking at goalkeepers, originally for the purpose of a new back-up in the event of a Stefan Ortega exit, but now due to growing uncertainty over the future of first-choice Ederson.

The potential changes do not stop there, with Sam Lee highlighting other areas that are departure-dependent. This could include, for example, Julian Alvarez and the need for a new goal threat, or Walker at right-back and his ongoing links to Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez has recently emerged as a summer target for a trio of clubs including Premier League rivals Chelsea, with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in signing the 24-year-old Argentina international.