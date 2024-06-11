From Sam Lee: Julian Alvarez’s ‘first-choice’ destination revealed amid Manchester City exit talk

The ‘first-choice’ destination of Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has been named amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Argentine’s immediate future.

Despite his best season to date at the Etihad Stadium, scoring and providing assists from a number of positions in Pep Guardiola’s system, Alvarez is seemingly opening the door to a Manchester City exit in the coming weeks.

Unsurprisingly, the FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina will not be short of options should he look to formalise his interest in an exit with City bosses, with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain understood to be interested.

Other reports have also linked Alvarez with interest from within the Premier League, with Chelsea listed as a potential suitor as Manchester City eye a transfer fee north of £70 million, according to some reports.

However, neither of the three aforementioned clubs takes the crown as the player’s ‘first-choice’ destination should he leave the Etihad Stadium, despite La Liga being his preferred next step in the European game.

That is according to the information of The Athletic’s Sam Lee, who reveals that not only has Alvarez been open to a move away from City for ‘several months’, but that the Argentine’s ‘first-choice’ destination is Real Madrid, despite that not going to happen this summer.

Despite the unlikely nature of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming weeks and months, the report details that the 24-year-old is thought to want more first-team football than what is currently on offer at the Etihad Stadium.

Los Blancos have already been active in the summer transfer period, despite the market not being officially open for business until Friday, having recruited Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be more than familiar with the talents of Julian Alvarez, having come up against the Argentine in both of his seasons since moving into the European game from River Plate.

Alvarez already has history with Real Madrid however, having had trials with both Boca Juniors and the Spanish capital club; scoring twice in five games for Los Blancos in a youth tournament. However, Alvarez was unable to join Real due to age restrictions.