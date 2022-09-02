Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft: Two reasons for Packers fans to watch SDSU vs Iowa

The matchup between South Dakota State University and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium won’t be the most watched college football game of the day on Saturday. The game is scheduled to air at 11 a.m. on FS1 and will serve as a nice appetizer to the heavyweight battles that will occur later in the day.

Although it may not be must-watch TV for most of the country. It should be must-watch TV for Green Bay Packers fans. The battle between the Jackrabbits and Hawkeyes will be a showcase of two of the most talented tight ends in college football.

Tucker Kraft, the SDSU tight end is a Top 50 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Iowa’s Sam LaPorta is viewed by many as a Top Five tight end in this year’s class.

The tight end position is one that could be high on the priority list heading into the 2023 NFL Draft for Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst. The only tight end currently under contract beyond this season is Josiah Deguara, who is set to be a free agent following the 2023-2024 season.

Kraft finished last season with 65 receptions for 780 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 65 receptions were second on the team behind wide receiver Jaxon Janke, who finished with 72 receptions.

Kraft has natural pass-catching skills, with his reliable hands and body control. The high school running back has above-average athleticism for the position.

Tucker Kraft is about to be the 1.01 in rookie drafts for C2C formats next year

With his quickness, Kraft has some juice after the catch. Combine that quickness with his size (6-5, 255 pounds) he can be a load to bring down for defensive backs.

“I think what sticks out the most is watching him after the catch,” Sam Herder, the senior analyst for Hero Sports said. “He’s got the size at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. He can do the things we typically look at for standout tight ends in the passing game. So he’s great at getting open and making tough catches. But when you see how smooth he is and how fast he is in the open field, it’s what separates him from other tight ends his size.”

SDSU is a run-first team and Kraft is an exceptional run blocker. He keeps his legs driving once he latches onto his defender and creates movement.

“Kraft gets his nose dirty and is a dual-threat tight end,” Herder said. “He’s not just someone out there running routes and not getting his hands on defenders. With his size, he’s a very good extension of the offensive line.”

Kraft is a complete tight end. He’s an explosive weapon in the passing game and he is a sound run blocker. There is a reason why he’s considered to be a Top 50 prospect in this year’s class. With his ability to be a dual-threat, Kraft should be high on Gutekunst’s board for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Kraft has great feet,” Herder said. “Six-foot-5 and 255-pound tight ends are normal in football now. A lot of college football rosters have those guys. What makes Kraft special is how athletic he is — whether it’s his route-running, his ability to make tough catches, and making plays after the catch. He’s not just a guy that will catch an eight-yard pass on third-and-7 and gain nine yards. He can make explosive plays and turn an eight-yard pass into a 35-yard catch and run.”

Iowa is known as TEU and LaPorta is the next to come out of the pipeline. LaPorta finished last season with 53 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

“What makes LaPorta interesting is how well-rounded his game has become,” Thad Nelson, a contributor for BlackHeartGoldpants.com said. “He doesn’t have the speed and athleticism of guys like Kittle, Hockenson, and Fant, but he doesn’t have any glaring weakness to his game. He is capable of excelling in any spot or role.”

LaPorta is a difference maker as a pass-catcher. According to TruMedia, 71.7 percent of his receptions went for a first down or a touchdown. LaPorta is a threat after the catch with his physicality and deceptive quickness. According to PFF, LaPorta racked up 299 yards after the catch last season.

An example of why many evaluators loved Sam LaPorta last year, and have him high this year. Finds a window, sure hands and a hands catch at the high point.

LaPorta doesn’t have the same game-changing quickness (4.50) as former Iowa tight end, Noah Fant. However, he has the speed to threaten the seam. He tracks the ball well and has outstanding body control.

As a route runner, he shows good burst in and out of his breaks. He wins off the line with his initial quickness and finds the open spot in zone coverages and makes himself available to the quarterback.

“With the lack of experience at wide receiver last year we were able to see a little more variety to his game than past Iowa tight ends,” Nelson said. “His route running is quite refined for a college tight end.

He’s really clean in and out of his breaks and can use both footwork and power to navigate press coverages. He is clearly the safety blanket of quarterback Spencer Petras and a reliable third-down target. He will likely lead the Hawkeyes in targets for the third consecutive season. One concern is his drop numbers last year were higher than I would expect to see from him (5 drops on the season) so that will be an interesting item to follow in 2022.”

LaPorta is a physical run blocker and is strong at the point of attack. When he gets a full head of steam as a lead blocker he looks like a battering ham.

“To start, you don’t play tight end at Iowa if you cannot block,” Nelson said. “LaPorta is a plus blocker in the run game with a great understanding of angles and leverage. He can neutralize defensive ends and linebackers and is quick enough to get to defensive backs crashing down as well. He isn’t a mauler but uses great technique to win those trench battles. His blocking translates to the next level being able to play both inline or as a motioning H-Back.”

Even if the Packers bring back Tonyan, they’ll need to add a tight end this offseason. Kraft and LaPorta are two well-rounded tight ends that could make an immediate impact in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

