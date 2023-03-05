Sam LaPorta shows out for ‘Tight End U’ with strong NFL Combine

Is there a better school out there at producing tight ends than the Iowa Hawkeyes? They are pumping out one after another at this point.

There is George Kittle, Noah Fant, and T.J. Hockenson all dominating the NFL but behind them is another tight end that might just cause an interruption in crowning the best Iowa tight end in the NFL.

Sam LaPorta would like to insert himself among the conversation of Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends to not only make the jump to the NFL, but also in succeeding beyond expectations when doing so. There were never any questions if LaPorta would play in the NFL. In fact, he stayed an extra year to prove himself. He did that and then some.

The Iowa tight end carries his position with pride. Here are LaPorta’s NFL Combine results, including his tests and some thoughts from NFL scouts and the league.

All you need to know about Sam LaPorta

NFL Combine Press Conference with Sam Laporte TE Iowa. His answer about the Iowa tradition with the Children’s hospital, legit my favorite answer. pic.twitter.com/ngvIWsCVYP — J.B. Ellis (@JB_ThePROgram) March 4, 2023

Measurements

Sam LaPorta Height: 6'3"

Weight: 245 pounds

Arm Length: 32 1/8"

Hand Size: 10 1/4"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2023

40-yard dash time

Is Sam LaPorta George Kittle?

The test times

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta at 6-3, 245: 4.59 40

1.59 10

35" vert

10-3 broad jump

6.91 3-cone

4.25 short shuttle The Patriots should probably take one of these Iowa tight ends at some point. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 5, 2023

Broad jump

🧵TE Broad Jump measurements from the #NFLCombine Zack Kuntz: 10'8"

Luke Schoonmaker: 10'7"

Luke Musgrave: 10'5"

Davis Allen: 10'5"

Brenton Strange: 10'4"

Sam LaPorta: 10'3"

Tucker Kraft: 10'2"

Darnell Washington: 10'2"

Will Mallory: 10'1"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2023

Vertical jump

Notable Tight End Verticals Davis Allen: 38.5

Luke Musgrave: 36

Sam LaPorta: 35

Payne Durham: 34.5

Michael Mayer: 32.5

Darnell Washington: 31 — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) March 4, 2023

Three-cone stud

TE 3-Cone times from the #NFLCombine Zack Kuntz: 6.87s

Sam LaPorta: 6.91s

Tucker Kraft: 7.08s

Brenton Strange: 7.25s

Brayden Willis: 7.30s#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 5, 2023

Top-100 TE days of all-time

Sam LaPorta is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.25 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 1020 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/DUhUTUN9Nq #RAS pic.twitter.com/W89MU6qlrk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

Winner of TE combine tests

Sam LaPorta is one of the big winners of today. The torn meniscus appears to be fully behind him, and he looked fast, fluid and effortless during drills. I wasn't expecting a sub-4.6 40. — Kristopher Knox (@Kris_Knox) March 5, 2023

Show up, show up!

Sam LaPorta on the gauntlet was as perfect as a TE can get. Great hands, straight line, didn't let anything come inside. He needs the right offense, but super intriguing Round 2-3 — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) March 5, 2023

Are we headed to Miami?

The Dolphins have had a formal meeting with Iowa TE Sam LaPorta at the combine🔥 pic.twitter.com/sMU7Z84ZeD — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) March 4, 2023

