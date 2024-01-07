Advertisement

Sam LaPorta sets new tight end rookie record with 82nd catch, Lions lead Vikings

Detroit's Sam LaPorta is wrapping up one of the best rookie seasons for a tight end in NFL history.

LaPorta caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter today that was his 82nd catch and 10th touchdown. The 82 catches is a new NFL record for a rookie tight end, and the 10 touchdowns moves him into a tie with Rob Gronkowski for second place among rookie tight ends. Only Mike Ditka, with 12 touchdowns in his rookie year, had more.

It's been an outstanding season for LaPorta, a second-round pick who has made an immediate impact and is one of the big reasons for the Lions' offensive success this season.

Detroit leads 7-0 in a game Minnesota must win as it clings to its slim playoff hopes.