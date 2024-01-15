Sam LaPorta is officially active for Rams-Lions

One week after Sam LaPorta suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale, he will be on the field for the first postseason game ever played at Ford Field.

LaPorta is officially active for Sunday's wild card matchup against the Rams. LaPorta was questionable after he was listed as a full participant on Friday. He was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

LaPorta finished the season second on the team with 86 catches and 889 yards. He was tied for the team lead with Amon-Ra St. Brown with 10 touchdown receptions.

Detroit’s inactives are defensive back Tracy Walker, receiver Kalif Raymond, defensive lineman Brodric Martin, edge rusher Julian Okwara, edge rusher Charles Harris, cornerback Steven Gilmore, and quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker is Detroit’s emergency third quarterback.

For the Rams, safety Jordan Fuller (ankle) is inactive after he was questionable for the game. He did not practice all week and is a significant loss for the Los Angeles defense.

But tight end Tyler Higbee is active after he was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury. Guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) is as well.

Receiver Tyler Johnson, running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, linebacker Troy Reeder, and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. are Los Angeles’ inactives.