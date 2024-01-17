Sam LaPorta listed as a full participant on Wednesday injury report

The Lions conducted a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday. But their injury report still reveals that the club's 53-man roster is mostly healthy as Detroit gets ready to play Tampa Bay in the divisional round.

After playing in Sunday's win over the Rams, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) was listed as a full participant. Head coach Dan Campbell said in his Wednesday press conference that LaPorta is coming along and doing better now than he was at this point last week.

"I was impressed. He helped us. He was not 100 percent, but he helped us win that game," Campbell said. "I think that for a young player that doesn't know what this is and [was] not 100 percent — he knew he could get this done and he could help us. I think [that] goes a long way. That's not an easy thing for a young player."

Campbell added that if they believed LaPorta could make his injury worse and be out with a long-term recovery, then he would not have played.

LaPorta caught three passes for 14 yards with a touchdown in the win over the Rams.

Receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest) would not have practiced.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone (shoulder) would have been limited.

Defensive back Brian Branch (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), tight end Brock Wright (hip), and linebacker James Houston (ankle) would all have been full participants. Houston is still on injured reserve having been designated to return.