Sam LaPorta to America’s Team: CBS Sports mocks Iowa TE early to Dallas Cowboys

It was only a matter of time before the rest of the world woke up and realized that a tight end coming from the Iowa Hawkeyes could bring instant plug-and-play talent to the NFL.

Being Iowa’s all-time receptions leader as a tight end doesn’t happen by accident. There’s something special when you surpass the likes of George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, and Noah Fant.

That is largely in part why Sam LaPorta is seeing his name climb NFL draft boards at a rapid rate. The Hawkeye tight end has the film out there and supplemented it with a great NFL combine and a strong Iowa Pro Day.

Due to the combination of all three, Sam LaPorta has found himself hearing his name called in the first round of CBS Sports’ newest mock draft. LaPorta isn’t mocked to just any team either. Instead, his projected landing spot from CBS is one of the most recognizable teams in all of sports globally, the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 26 in the 2023 NFL draft.

Dalton Schultz played on the franchise tag a year ago and he’s now in Houston. Meanwhile, at tight end, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, who combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a ’22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz … and that’s where LaPorta comes in. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his Pro Day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense. – Wilson, CBS Sports

Over the last two seasons, Cowboys tight ends have accounted for 181 receptions, 1,827 yards, and 20 touchdowns. Their tight ends are a staple of the offense and one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets in the middle of the field. Sam LaPorta is not just a fit for Dallas but could walk in the door and be a top target for them on day one.

Story continues

Lukas Van Ness is also very high in this draft. The edge rusher is predicted to hear his name called by the Detroit Lions with the No. 6 pick in the draft.

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner with the first round set to get underway on Thursday, April 27, from Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. As LaPorta continues to generate buzz, here’s some of the latest reactions nationally to the Hawkeye tight end.

Death, taxes, Iowa tight ends

Sam Laporta is such a sound athletic move tight end with a volume friendly skillset Laporta is versatile in alignment and checks off a lot of production boxes Death Taxes and Iowa Tight Ends

pic.twitter.com/nEckAu9Y2o — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) April 4, 2023

The next Iowa TE

Sam LaPorta The next Iowa TE to hit the NFL pic.twitter.com/8lPDq2FrIn — Nick Skrip (@P2WFantasy) April 5, 2023

'There's a lot of George Kittle'

⏰ #KCSNDraftShow w/ @MillerLite "There's a lot of George Kittle when you watch him play…"@nfldraftscout explains why TE @Samlaporta would be the perfect addition for the Kansas City Chiefs.pic.twitter.com/NZjUqm23j9 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) April 4, 2023

Speaking of George Kittle

If not Dallas, then...

https://t.co/tOHcO0NPV2’s Chad Rueter has Miami taking Iowa tight end Sam Laporta at 51 (h/t Miami Herald) pic.twitter.com/CsDjwOGsJj — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) April 7, 2023

TE1?

Sam LaPorta has a legit case for TE1 in this class. Led Iowa in receptions 3-straight seasons. Put up a 25% Dominator Rating. & ran the fastest 40 (4.59) out of any of the Top-6 TE’s in this class. Stop letting him fall to RD4 in your rookie mock drafts. — David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) April 5, 2023

Joining quite the list

Sam LaPorta is ready to join these @HawkeyeFootball alums in 2023 😤 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/sBqcW3BDT4 — NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2023

Don't miss out

Don’t miss out on #Iowa TE Sam LaPorta🚨 Electric receiver who creates big plays. Led CFB with 20 broken tackles 📝 2nd round prospect with a versatile skillset. Might be a top 50 pick after his combine💣 Watch him bully the entire Kentucky defense👇👇

pic.twitter.com/XoJDm5OZGi — Mister Irrelevant (@Mr1rrelevant) April 5, 2023

A weapon

Sam LaPorta is a weapon. He lines up all over the formation from slot (112 snaps last year) to out wide. He has good hands and can run. (4.59) He has great YAC (20 forced missed tackles) and is a willing blocker. He’s my TE 2 this year. #NFLdraft #NFLtwitter pic.twitter.com/d5uMTln40T — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) April 10, 2023

Jake Butt on Sam LaPorta

Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) knows a thing or two about TEs. He's the B1G's lone 2x Kwalick–Clark Tight End of the Year, after all. Here's why he loves former @HawkeyeFootball star Sam LaPorta's @NFL future. 👇 #B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/31p1dIbInL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 5, 2023

Love from Jordan Schultz

#Iowa TE Sam LaPorta is well liked around the league. Says one veteran scout: “If you need him to block an edge rusher, he'll do that. He can pretty much chip anyone. He runs clean routes, he catches with his hands. He'll play pro football for a decade.” #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cTuE4CSHVQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire