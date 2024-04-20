Sam Landry Takes Charge, Leading No. 19 Louisiana to a Series-Opening Win

LAFAYETTE – The offense struck in the first trip to the plate and Sam Landry nailed down the victory for the 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team which grabbed a 2-1 series-opening win over Southern Miss in Sun Belt Conference action on Friday, April 19 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Back-to-back doubles from Mihyia Davis and Maddie Hayden opened the lead and two batters later an RBI single from Alexa Langeliers provided the difference-making run as the Ragin’ Cajuns took hold of a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Sam Landry (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 9 K went on to complete a three-hitter of the Golden Eagles that included a season-high nine strikeouts. The lone blemish was a solo home run from USM’s Hannah Borden in the fifth inning.

Louisiana (31-15, 15-1 SBC) posted its 10th straight home victory, maintained its four-game lead in loss column the SBC standings and moved within one win of extending its nation-leading streak of consecutive conference series won which stood at 86 straight entering the weekend.

Landry, who moved to 9-1 in SBC play, successfully slowed down the Golden Eagles (20-21, 8-8 SBC) who placed five runners on base the first four innings before retiring the final eight batters – striking out the side in the seventh – to land her team-leading ninth complete game of the season.

Jana Jones (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 K) recovered after the first inning at kept the Cajuns off-balance the rest of the way. She was able to keep UL from building multiple-hit innings in keeping the Golden Eagles within striking distance.

Hayden (2-for-2, double, RBI) and Langeliers (2-for-3, RBI) delivered two-hit efforts for Louisiana and both stretched out season-high hitting streaks of nine games and six games, respectively.

The double was Hayden’s team-leading 12th of the season while Langeliers collected RBI No. 31 to move closer to the team lead (Brooke Ellestad, 33).

Louisiana improved to 4-3 in one-run games and won a close game in SBC play for the first time in the conference opener (March 15 at South Alabama).

The Ragin’ Cajuns remained perfect (now at 4-0) in SBC play against Southern Miss. It was the first conference game held at Lamson Park between the two programs.

Friday’s contest marked USM’s first visit to Lamson Park since February 2017. The Cajuns snapped a two-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles on their home turf and moved to 27-2 all-time at home vs. USM.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Based upon Sunday’s weather forecast, No. 19 Louisiana and Southern Miss are scheduled to play a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 to conclude the series.

Saturday’s tickets will grant entry into both games of the doubleheader. The stadium will not be cleared between games. There will be no re-entry.

Single game tickets purchased for the original Sunday game of the series can be redeemed for any remaining regular season game, including Saturday vs. USM.

Fans may purchase tickets at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Group tickets are also available by contacting the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office by email at [../../../mailto/tickets@louisiana.edu%3Fsubject=RE/%2520Softball%2520Group%2520Tickets]tickets@louisiana.edu.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are celebrating Louisiana Salutes throughout the USM series. Military members can purchase a discounted ticked to each game when they show their military ID at the gate.

