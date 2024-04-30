Sam Landry named Sun Belt Softball Pitcher of the Week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball pitcher Sam Landry has been named the Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday (April 30, 2024).

Landry steered Louisiana to completing an undefeated five-game week by closing with 14-2/3 consecutive scoreless innings pitched over three appearances in the Sun Belt Conference series at ULM.

After changing the momentum with a five-inning relief effort in a Cajuns comeback win at McNeese, Landry picked up where she left off during the series opener at ULM by scattering three hits over 4-2/3 innings of scoreless relief to quiet the Warhawks after a four-run third.

She followed with a complete game, one-hit shutout of ULM on Saturday as Louisiana clinched the SBC regular season title outright. Landry carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning and yielded only one baserunner (via error) the rest of the way.

Landry wrapped up a dominant effort in Monroe, in which she held the Warhawks to five hits on a .106 average, with three strikeouts over three additional scoreless innings pitched in game three of the series on Sunday.

For the week, Landry handled 20-1/3 innings of work (out of 35 total) surrendering just three earned runs, 11 hits and holding foes to a .162 average.

The results of the week moved Landry to a career-high tying 20 victories overall, matching the total from her freshman season, and improved her to 11-1 in the SBC this season while moving her lifetime mark within the league to 30-2.

She’s enjoying her best stretch of the 2024 season, having yielded just five runs (four earned) and 16 hits with a .152 opposing batting average over 31-1/3 innings pitched the past two weeks.

Landry (20-7, 2.08 ERA) collected her third SBC Pitcher of the Week award of the 2024 season (also won on March 19 and April 2) and the seventh overall in her career.

Louisiana, which has received at least one SBC Player and Pitcher of the Week award since the inception of the league in 2000, now owns 100 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week awards in program history.

The 19th-ranked and Sun Belt Conference champion Ragin’ Cajuns (38-15, 20-1 SBC), winners of nine straight and 29 of the past 32 games since March 3, host Troy on the final weekend of the regular season in a SBC series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park that’s scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4.

Fans may purchase tickets at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Group tickets are also available by contacting the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office by email at tickets@louisiana.edu.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans begin the three-game SBC set at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

Fans can celebrate and honor the 2024 Softball Sun Belt Conference Champions by making a gift to the Centerfield Club (click here) to support the student-athletes.

