Sam Koch shares excitement about working with Ravens P Jordan Stout

The Baltimore Ravens celebrated the illustrious career of punter Sam Koch on Thursday, as the veteran officially announced his retirement after 16 years in the NFL. He was the longest tenured player on the roster, and one of just a few players remaining from Baltimore’s Super Bowl XLVII winning team from the 2012-2013 season.

While answering questions from the media, Koch showed his appreciation for his teammates, coaches, and the Ravens’ organization. When he was asked about what advice he had for his successor in Jordan Stout, he revealed that he was excited to work with the rookie, and has even already done so in certain aspects.