Sam Kerr signs new Chelsea contract

Australian striker Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year deal with Chelsea, keeping her at the club until at least the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old, who is currently out of action after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, had fans worried about her future with a video posted earlier on Thursday which was framed as a farewell, although many were quick to point out that the initial post did not include a formal decision either way.

20 minutes later, Chelsea put those concerns to bed with confirmation that Kerr had inked a new two-year deal.

"It's really exciting and a very proud moment for me," Kerr said. "Having the opportunity to stay at a club like Chelsea means a lot to me. I'm really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies."

General manager Paul Green added: "We are delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club. Sam is a leader and one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers. She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season."

Sam Kerr has signed a new contract with the club until 2026! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/gqTZnefL2A — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 13, 2024

Kerr joined the Blues midway through the 2019/20 season and has played a starring role, with five Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups, two Continental Tyres League Cups and one Community Shield, while also reaching the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The double-time Golden Boot winner will be playing under new head coach Sonia Bompastor next season, following the departure of Emma Hayes.

Chelsea are pinning their hopes on finally securing a Champions League trophy under the leadership of the ex-Lyon boss, who has previous experience winning the tournament.