Sam Hubbard reacts to 98-yard fumble return for TD
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard reacts to 98-yard fumble return for touchdown during Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL 2022 season.
#Bills to host #Bengals in Divisional round clash:
Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and return for a touchdown shifted momentum in the Bengals' favor.
The Bengals preserved their chance at Super Bowl redemption by escaping against the Ravens on Sunday, setting up a date against the Buffalo Bills
It took the Bengals every second of their opening-round playoff game to remove all doubt, but they were able to defeat the Ravens 24-17 and advance to the divisional round. Cincinnati took a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter when defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered quarterback Tyler Huntley‘s fumble on the goal line and returned [more]
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard covered more distance than any other player this season on his 98-yard fumble return touchdown against the Ravens.
