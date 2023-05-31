Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has shown a knack for making big plays in the playoffs.

Hubbard had back-to-back sacks of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to force overtime in Cincinnati’s 2021 AFC Championship Game win on the road and he returned a fumble 98 yards for the game-winning score in last season’s playoff win over the Ravens. On Tuesday, Hubbard said he’s excited to see what he’ll do to add to his growing list of highlight reel plays.

“I never thought I’d top the Mahomes play. Then something like that happens,” Hubbard said, via the team’s website. “Let’s see what’s next.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hubbard said his ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl and set a personal goal of reaching double-digit sacks in the regular season for the first time. He added that he feels “the best I’ve felt in my whole career by a landslide physically” as he works to achieve those heights in the coming season.

Sam Hubbard excited to see what’s next after playoff highlights originally appeared on Pro Football Talk