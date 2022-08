Associated Press

A knee injury to Zach Wilson in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles has turned the Jets’ high hopes for their second-year quarterback into concern. Wilson hurt his right knee in the first quarter of the Jets’ 24-21 preseason victory. After going back to pass with 4:29 left in the period, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play.